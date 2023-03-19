W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. lowered its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 462,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger comprises about 4.4% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned 0.92% of W.W. Grainger worth $257,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 174.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 15,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 10,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at $55,715,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,434 shares of company stock worth $38,315,317. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE GWW opened at $663.50 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $440.48 and a one year high of $709.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $637.12 and its 200-day moving average is $584.41.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.44 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 22.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GWW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $688.88.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

