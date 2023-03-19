VVS Finance Price Hits $0.0000 (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One VVS Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VVS Finance has a market cap of $123.55 million and $814,281.79 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VVS Finance has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VVS Finance Token Profile

VVS Finance’s genesis date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 70,900,530,239,415 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,611,170,519,025 tokens. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VVS Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VVS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

