Vodacom Group (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.17

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2023

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCYGet Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.17 and traded as low as $6.69. Vodacom Group shares last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 10,299 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Vodacom Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Vodacom Group Stock Performance

Vodacom Group Company Profile

Vodacom Group Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of communications products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate, South Africa, and International. The Corporate segment comprises the holding companies of the group which do not relate to specific operating segments.

