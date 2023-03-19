Vodacom Group (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.17

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.17 and traded as low as $6.69. Vodacom Group shares last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 10,299 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Vodacom Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.
Vodacom Group Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average is $7.16.
Vodacom Group Company Profile
Vodacom Group Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of communications products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate, South Africa, and International. The Corporate segment comprises the holding companies of the group which do not relate to specific operating segments.
