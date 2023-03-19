Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Reduced by Stillwater Investment Management LLC

Stillwater Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,926 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 2.2% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Insider Transactions at Visa

Visa Trading Down 0.0 %

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE V opened at $217.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.28. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $234.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

