Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Village Super Market Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VLGEA opened at $22.90 on Thursday. Village Super Market has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average of $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.30.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP John Sumas sold 4,000 shares of Village Super Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Village Super Market
About Village Super Market
Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of retail sale of food and nonfood products. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Village Super Market (VLGEA)
