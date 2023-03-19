Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Village Super Market Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VLGEA opened at $22.90 on Thursday. Village Super Market has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average of $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Sumas sold 4,000 shares of Village Super Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Village Super Market

About Village Super Market

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLGEA. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 27.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,282 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 29.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Village Super Market by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 175,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Village Super Market by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 729,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,879,000 after acquiring an additional 9,774 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Village Super Market by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of retail sale of food and nonfood products. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

