Vigilare Wealth Management Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up 0.8% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 324.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $329.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $335.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.18. The stock has a market cap of $312.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $276.83 and a 52-week high of $384.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.