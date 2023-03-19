Vertcoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $71,021.73 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000519 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $9.51 million and $71,021.73 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,347,297 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

