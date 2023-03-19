VERITY Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

VERITY Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 1,346.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 216.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

Schlumberger Trading Down 3.2 %

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total value of $1,884,260.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,298.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 269,696 shares of company stock worth $15,227,195. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger stock opened at $44.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.77. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

