Verity & Verity LLC Purchases 7,675 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Verity & Verity LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 409.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,549 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Express by 239.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in American Express in the third quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the second quarter worth $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $156.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $194.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Stephens lowered American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.44.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

