Verity & Verity LLC Makes New $686,000 Investment in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 299.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 23,910 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 3.1 %

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $39.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.46.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. Benchmark downgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $195,074.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,211.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Stories

