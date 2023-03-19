Verity & Verity LLC Has $8.55 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 26,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after buying an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Cummins by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE CMI opened at $225.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.19. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $261.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.52. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total value of $1,397,963.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,073,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total value of $1,397,963.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,073,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.75.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

