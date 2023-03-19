Verity & Verity LLC Has $27.13 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Verity & Verity LLC cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up 3.5% of Verity & Verity LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $27,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 179.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 217.9% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $77.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.20 and a 200-day moving average of $78.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on GILD. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

