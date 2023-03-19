Velas Price Reaches $0.0220 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0220 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $53.50 million and $1.39 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Velas has traded up 6.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00063067 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00045462 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007736 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00019750 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000802 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001548 BTC.

About Velas

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,427,077,199 coins and its circulating supply is 2,427,077,197 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

