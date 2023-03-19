Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VRNS. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an underweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Varonis Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.94.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $25.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.82. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $51.60.

Insider Activity at Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $142.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.58 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 26.29% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,909.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varonis Systems

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Varonis Systems

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.