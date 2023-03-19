Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Shares Sold by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 803,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,021 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vapotherm were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VAPO. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vapotherm during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Vapotherm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in Vapotherm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vapotherm during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 46.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205 shares in the last quarter. 59.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Vapotherm Stock Down 11.1 %

Shares of NYSE VAPO traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.57. 177,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,781. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.44. Vapotherm, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $16.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The company has a market capitalization of $26.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vapotherm ( NYSE:VAPO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.05. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 169.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,250.70%. The business had revenue of $18.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Landry purchased 71,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $74,999.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 381,392 shares in the company, valued at $400,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vapotherm news, Director Lance A. Berry bought 95,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 134,887 shares in the company, valued at $141,631.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Landry bought 71,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $74,999.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 381,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,461.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 661,903 shares of company stock worth $694,998. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About Vapotherm

(Get Rating)

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.