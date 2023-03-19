Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Reduced by Stephens Group Asset Management LLC

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 699,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 11.2% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $98,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 137,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,717,000 after acquiring an additional 39,026 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Jenkins Wealth acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,289,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $132.75 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.34. The company has a market capitalization of $93.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.