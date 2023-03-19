Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 548,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,071 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 17.3% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $192,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $359.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $268.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.72. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $424.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.