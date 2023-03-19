Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 127.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after buying an additional 239,865 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $359.88 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $424.72. The stock has a market cap of $268.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

