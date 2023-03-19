Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Gleason Group Inc.

Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of Gleason Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $180.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.19. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $219.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

