Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by City State Bank

City State Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises 1.0% of City State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $3.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.53. 154,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,505. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $265.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $241.56 and its 200 day moving average is $240.76.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

