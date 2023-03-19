Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,901 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 289,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Northland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.71. 9,922,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,272,034. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.86. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06. The firm has a market cap of $102.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

