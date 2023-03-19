Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Safeguard Financial LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Safeguard Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,983 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 6.2% of Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 55.9% during the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $42.71 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $49.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.86. The stock has a market cap of $102.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.