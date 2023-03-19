Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by City State Bank

City State Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of City State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,260,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,381. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $165.04. The company has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.92 and a 200-day moving average of $150.25.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

