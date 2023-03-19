Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Utah Medical Products Price Performance

NASDAQ:UTMD opened at $92.50 on Thursday. Utah Medical Products has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.98. The stock has a market cap of $335.78 million, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.16.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.58 million for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 31.51%.

Utah Medical Products Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utah Medical Products

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Utah Medical Products’s payout ratio is 26.16%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Utah Medical Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Utah Medical Products during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Utah Medical Products by 97.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Utah Medical Products by 21.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Utah Medical Products by 33.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology.

Featured Articles

