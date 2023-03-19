USDD Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (USDD)

USDD (USDD) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. USDD has a total market capitalization of $722.81 million and approximately $12.05 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, USDD has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. One USDD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003650 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000249 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000309 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.44 or 0.00369292 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,299.99 or 0.26841402 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000060 BTC.

USDD Profile

USDD was first traded on May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,036 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDD is usdd.io.

USDD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.