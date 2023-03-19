United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Northcape Capital Pty Ltd

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lowered its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,641 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. United Rentals comprises approximately 0.2% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 10.4% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 9.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,401,000 after acquiring an additional 12,393 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 114.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on URI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $404.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $341.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Rentals Trading Down 6.8 %

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,672 shares of company stock valued at $13,871,422. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals stock traded down $27.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $370.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,179,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,382. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $431.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.57. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $481.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.85.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 4.97%.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.