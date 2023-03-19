Uniswap (UNI) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.93 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Uniswap has a market cap of $4.93 billion and $112.72 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Uniswap has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $6.47 or 0.00024004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.02 or 0.00308028 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00012442 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000730 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00009079 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000676 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00016252 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000237 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003697 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.5284053 USD and is up 7.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 629 active market(s) with $115,093,941.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

