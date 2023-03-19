UMB Bank n.a. Has $6.13 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,372 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WA Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. KWB Wealth raised its stake in NIKE by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,594 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $120.39 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $139.86. The stock has a market cap of $186.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.67 and a 200-day moving average of $109.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Cowen lifted their price target on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $151.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 13th. KGI Securities raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.66.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

