UMB Bank n.a. Decreases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,909 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gries Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 8,543 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $2,299,000. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 12,049 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.81.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.2 %

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $197.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.03. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $238.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Stories

