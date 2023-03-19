UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 182.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,798 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 20,533 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Club Bank GFN grew its holdings in Netflix by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Netflix by 3,001.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 124,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,831,000 after buying an additional 120,815 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.13.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $303.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $135.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $334.97 and a 200 day moving average of $292.19. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $396.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. Netflix’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

