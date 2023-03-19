U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of GROW opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 2.03. U.S. Global Investors has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $5.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.96.
U.S. Global Investors Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.91%.
U.S. Global Investors Company Profile
U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.
