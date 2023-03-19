U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GROW opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 2.03. U.S. Global Investors has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $5.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.96.

U.S. Global Investors Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GROW. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter worth $96,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 29,738 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 26,848 shares during the period. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in U.S. Global Investors by 1,301.8% in the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 139,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 129,620 shares during the period. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

