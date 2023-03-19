Truist Financial Boosts NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Price Target to $49.00

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NXRT has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set a sell rating for the company. TheStreet lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $42.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.52. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $38.67 and a 12 month high of $95.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -479.99%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 516,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,854,000 after purchasing an additional 39,140 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 148.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 43,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 59,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

