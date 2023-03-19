Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 437 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 18,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 191.2% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.67. The stock had a trading volume of 14,137,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,749,707. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II acquired 2,672 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

