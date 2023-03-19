Triangle Securities Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,156,000 after purchasing an additional 16,048 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. LFS Asset Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $6,247,000. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $132.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.34. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.