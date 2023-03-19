Triangle Securities Wealth Management Purchases 27 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2.8% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 5.3% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 0.6% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,440.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,432.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,081.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,630.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,524.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,675.16.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $80,426.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,388.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at $101,643,239.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,098 shares of company stock valued at $7,278,014. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.