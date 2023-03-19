Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $1.07 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,052 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.80.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock opened at $267.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.91. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $228.34 and a 52 week high of $281.67. The company has a market capitalization of $195.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

