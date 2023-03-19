Triangle Securities Wealth Management Acquires New Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 973 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2,360.0% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TYL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.62.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,867,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total transaction of $273,498.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,023,484.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,867,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,898 shares of company stock valued at $6,195,979 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $326.61 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.11 and a 52-week high of $453.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $324.80 and a 200-day moving average of $331.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

