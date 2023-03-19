TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) PT Raised to GBX 235 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 210 ($2.56) to GBX 235 ($2.86) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TCAP. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.93) price objective on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get TP ICAP Group alerts:

TP ICAP Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of LON TCAP opened at GBX 171 ($2.08) on Wednesday. TP ICAP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 100.85 ($1.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 210.20 ($2.56). The stock has a market cap of £1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 2,137.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 180.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 177.27.

TP ICAP Group Increases Dividend

About TP ICAP Group

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from TP ICAP Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. TP ICAP Group’s payout ratio is presently 12,500.00%.

(Get Rating)

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Agency Execution, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TP ICAP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TP ICAP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.