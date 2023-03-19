Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance

Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $40.01 on Thursday. Tower Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $39.72 and a twelve month high of $49.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,865,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,526,000 after buying an additional 1,848,839 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,822,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,444,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,357,000 after purchasing an additional 118,633 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 16.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,905,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,738,000 after buying an additional 270,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,736,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,999,000 after acquiring an additional 257,288 shares during the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

