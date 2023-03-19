Toro (NYSE:TTC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James raised Toro from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $106.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.73. Toro has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $117.66.

Insider Activity at Toro

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 36.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toro will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Toro news, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $50,146.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,270.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total transaction of $338,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,634.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $50,146.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,270.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,733 shares of company stock worth $5,805,159. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toro

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Toro by 90.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Toro by 266.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Toro by 294.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.