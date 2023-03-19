The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Lifted by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.4% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 19,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,638,051 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $142,314,000 after buying an additional 275,831 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4,236.2% during the fourth quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 97,390 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 95,144 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 38,943 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,871,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,132. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 21st. Huber Research began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

NYSE:DIS opened at $93.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.55 and a 200-day moving average of $99.71. The company has a market capitalization of $170.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

