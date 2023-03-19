The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Ayrshire Capital Management LLC

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,036 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up 4.4% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,731,283 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,636,227,000 after acquiring an additional 969,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,499,316 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,826,418,000 after buying an additional 211,382 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 22.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,795,510,000 after buying an additional 5,804,572 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 25.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,134,897,000 after buying an additional 4,081,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,979 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $865,641,000 after purchasing an additional 442,513 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TJX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

TJX stock opened at $74.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $83.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

