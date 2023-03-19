The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Position Increased by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 1,377.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $2,900,378.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,281.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,299 shares of company stock valued at $5,124,089. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kroger Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.25.

Shares of KR stock opened at $46.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $62.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

