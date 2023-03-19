The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Sold by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD decreased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,105 shares during the period. The Descartes Systems Group accounts for 2.8% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 0.33% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $26,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 6,573.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $77.40. 261,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,458. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.19 and a 1-year high of $79.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.04 and a 200-day moving average of $70.13.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on DSGX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.78.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc provides on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

