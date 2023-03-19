The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 93.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 52,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 111,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,017,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Down 2.5 %

SCHW stock opened at $56.41 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $93.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.04.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,096,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,731,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,826,614.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,937,074.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,165,460 and have sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.