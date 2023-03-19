TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

TFS Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $12.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.91. TFS Financial has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $17.24.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $80.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TFS Financial will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

TFS Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFS Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 389.67%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFSL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 55.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in TFS Financial by 6.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TFS Financial in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in TFS Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,972,000 after purchasing an additional 39,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in TFS Financial by 409.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 11,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

Featured Articles

