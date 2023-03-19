Tezos Price Up 23.6% This Week (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $1.17 billion and $27.38 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for $1.26 or 0.00004442 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 23.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 952,464,833 coins and its circulating supply is 931,184,631 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

