Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,240 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 0.9% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $16,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.1% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 78,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 37,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TXN opened at $175.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.50. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $191.34.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Stories

