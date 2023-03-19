Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.56.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

TCBI opened at $53.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.97. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $45.81 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $65,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $953,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 19,888 shares of company stock valued at $430,333. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,964,000 after purchasing an additional 927,419 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,633,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,159,000 after buying an additional 762,038 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,735,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 190.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 567,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,480,000 after buying an additional 372,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 188.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,188,000 after acquiring an additional 275,631 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

