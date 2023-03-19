Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,448 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,504,752,000 after purchasing an additional 144,784,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 213.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after buying an additional 67,859,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Tesla by 229.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,493,433,000 after buying an additional 32,723,798 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,840,155,000 after acquiring an additional 19,711,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 196.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472,529 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,550,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,221 shares of company stock worth $8,988,542. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $180.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.07. The stock has a market cap of $569.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. Tesla’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. KGI Securities downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.39.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

